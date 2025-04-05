Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with an incident in which a kiosk in Larnaca was robbed and its owner’s shirt was “grabbed” by one of the perpetrators, the police said on Saturday.

The police said the pair are aged 18 years old and 16 years old.

Of the incident, the police had said on Friday that information was received at around 11.50pm regarding a theft from the kiosk, with officers “immediately” attending the scene.

The owner, a 38-year-old man, reported that “unknown persons” entered his kiosk at 11.40pm and “tried to steal various products”, while one of the group grabbed him by the shirt “without injuring him”.

The owner added that the group had successfully stolen “various food items” and electronic cigarettes before vacating the premises.

The police’s investigation into the matter is ongoing.