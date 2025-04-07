The Industrial Turnover Index in Cyprus reached 128.1 units in January 2025, with 2021 serving as the base year set at 100 points.

This marked a 5.8 per cent increase compared with January 2024, according to a report from the Cyprus Statistical Service (Cystat).

The manufacturing sector recorded a notable rise, with the index climbing to 126.8 units in January 2025—an 8.3 per cent increase year-on-year.

Growth was also observed in the mining and quarrying sector, which rose by 18.2 per cent, and in the water supply and materials recovery sector, which posted a more modest increase of 0.7 per cent.

In contrast, a decline was recorded in the electricity supply sector, where the index fell by 4.2 per cent compared with the same month the previous year.