A 65-year-old man was injured on Saturday evening when he was struck by a car while walking along a road in Kakopetria.

The accident occurred at around 5.50pm, when the pedestrian was hit by a vehicle driven by a 30-year-old man, according to the police.

The victim suffered a head injury and was taken by ambulance to Troodos hospital before being transferred to Limassol general hospital, where he remains under observation.

Doctors said his condition is not life-threatening.