Cyprus is set for another hot spell this week, with temperatures edging close to 40 degrees Celsius inland, though not reaching the extreme 45-degree highs of recent days.

A drop in temperatures is expected during the final week of August, according to Met Office spokesman Panagiotis Georgiou, who spoke to the Cyprus News Agency on Sunday.

Georgiou explained that in the coming days the weather will remain mostly clear.

On Sunday, temperatures were forecast to reach 37 degrees inland, between 30 and 33 along the coast and 29 in the mountains.

Similar conditions are expected on Monday and Tuesday.

By Wednesday and Thursday, temperatures could climb by about one degree, Georgiou explained, with inland highs reaching 38 to 39 degrees. Toward the end of the week, the mercury may approach 40 degrees in inland areas.

However, Georgiou stressed that no extreme heat like the recent 45-degree spike is anticipated.

Looking further ahead to the week beginning August 24, Georgiou cautioned that long-range forecasts should be treated with a degree of consideration, but added that current indications point to a decline in temperatures.

A clearer picture is expected to emerge by midweek, he added.

As for earlier projections of isolated showers in the mountains, Georgiou said this possibility has now been ruled out.