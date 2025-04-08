The Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) has announced its closure on several upcoming dates in line with public and bank holidays.

Investors and market participants have been informed that the exchange will be closed on Friday, April 18, 2025, Monday April 21, 2025, and Tuesday April 22, 2025.

These dates correspond to the Orthodox Easter celebrations.

Additionally, the CSE will be closed on Thursday May 1, 2025, which is Labour Day.

As a result, there will be neither trading sessions, nor clearing or settlement of transactions on these dates.

The decision aligns with the bank holidays set by the Target/Target 2, Trans-European, Automated, Real-time Gross Settlement Express Transfer System.

All market participants are advised to plan accordingly and take into account the closure of the exchange during these public holidays.