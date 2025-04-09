Cyprus-based startup Bolsterup, a digital platform designed to connect the construction sector, has announced the successful completion of a €500,000 funding round led by Uni.Fund.

Uni.Fund a distinguished European investment fund that backs high-potential technology startups, with a focus on the European market.

According to the announcement, ths investment “marks a significant milestone for Bolsterup, reinforcing its mission to modernise how construction professionals showcase their work, connect with key stakeholders, and unlock new business opportunities”.

In more detail, Bolsterup leverages the power of artificial intelligence to efficiently match supply and demand within the construction industry through smart matchmaking.

At the same time, it builds a dynamic and evolving database of current and upcoming projects.

The platform analyses project teams, products, partnerships, and geographic data to achieve optimal matches for emerging projects, enhancing efficiency and effectiveness in decision-making.

With more than 400 subscriber-clients across Cyprus, Greece, and the UAE, Bolsterup has already demonstrated strong commercial traction, surpassing €200,000 in annual recurring revenue (ARR) just one year after its launch.

The company noted that the new funding “will accelerate Bolsterup’s expansion into new markets, with a strategic focus on the United Arab Emirates and the broader Middle East”.

It added that it will also “enable the company to upgrade its technological infrastructure by integrating advanced AI and machine learning technologies for automated project data collection, improving user experience, and further developing its smart matchmaking engine”.

Moreover, Bolsterup plans to develop AI agents capable of providing personalised data analysis, supporting team formation, and enhancing intelligent matchmaking.

These agents, the company explained, will also improve decision-making processes and facilitate the creation of new business opportunities for suppliers.

Meanwhile, users on the demand side will benefit from detailed data insights, deeper market understanding, and cost savings.

On the suppliers’ side, users will gain access to advanced tools for identifying new business prospects and generating highly targeted leads.

“Our mission is to bring the construction sector into the digital era by making project data and professional connections more accessible, transparent, and efficient,” said Ioanna Krasia, CEO and Co-founder of Bolsterup.

“With Uni.Fund’s support, we are ready to expand our presence, enhance our innovations, and establish Bolsterup as the industry’s leading platform,” she added.

Furthermore, Uni.Fund’s investment confirms Bolsterup’s potential to address critical challenges in the industry through technology.

Sotiris Papantonopoulos-Mantopoulos, Partner at Uni.Fund, stated that “Bolsterup is transforming how professionals in the construction industry connect, collaborate, and grow”.

“The company has already demonstrated strong initial market penetration and has a clear plan for expansion and innovation, leveraging AI to deliver value to all stakeholders,” he continued. “We are excited to support the team in its next growth stage.”

The announcement also mentioned that “Bolsterup’s vision goes beyond simply digitising projects and professionals”.

“The platform is evolving into an AI-powered hub for construction companies, offering superior data, interactive tools, and smart business development recommendations,” it added.

“As the company scales, it invites professionals, partners, and investors to join this dynamic transition toward a more connected, intelligent, and efficient construction industry,” the announcement concluded.