The fifth edition of Tech Talks, a community-driven event inspired by Google’s original Tech Talks initiative, is set to take place on Monday, May 5, at 7pm.

Aimed at the broader technical community in Cyprus, the series seeks to explore both foundational and advanced topics in software development, while also offering space for bold, creative ideas.

The evening will open with a short gathering period, followed by two featured presentations from leading industry professionals.

Attendees can look forward to in-depth yet accessible sessions, as well as time for informal mingling and networking.

The first talk, titled “Catching Issues Early with Static Analysis,” will be delivered by JetBrains software developer Andrei Iurko.

He will demonstrate how static analysis tools can act as an essential safeguard in modern software development.

“Identifying potential problems early in the development process can save significant time and effort later on,” Iurko noted.

He will walk participants through real-world scenarios where static analysis can flag issues before they escalate, explain how these tools can be integrated with minimal configuration, and address their limitations.

The second session, “nix Nix and NixOS,” will be presented by Angelos Stylianidis, a senior software developer at Eiger.

Described as an interactive session, the talk will introduce the Nix ecosystem—an increasingly popular tool for managing development environments.

“Our goal is to make Nix less intimidating by focusing on just what you need to get started,” Stylianidis explained.

He will cover key concepts in simple terms, offer a beginner-friendly knowledge pack, and deliver live demos of practical commands.

“Although I’m not a Nix expert by any means (just a fellow developer sharing what I’ve learned so far), you’ll walk away with a clear picture of how the Nix ecosystem fits together and whether it might work for your projects,” he said..

Beyond the talks, the event will serve as a community hub for developers, offering an hour of networking to facilitate conversation, idea exchange, and potential collaborations.

Tech Talks #5 is organised by a collaborative team that includes Pale Blue, QBeat Academy, Wrike, and the Google Developer Group Cyprus.

Pale Blue is a Cyprus-based software engineering firm known for its custom software solutions and startup studio model.

QBeat Academy provides cutting-edge tech education to professionals and teams, aiming to boost innovation and accelerate careers.

Wrike, a leading collaborative work management platform, supports over 20,000 companies in 140 countries with productivity solutions.

Meanwhile, GDG Cyprus connects developers across the island through workshops, study groups, and major events that empower the local tech ecosystem.