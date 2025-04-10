Cruise revival will bring jobs, growth and visibility to Cyprus, says DP World Limassol

Cyprus’ cruise industry is on the path to recovery after years of disruption, according to DP World Limassol CEO Simon Pitout.

Pitout on Thursday said the sector is set to see a strong rebound in 2025 thanks to increased ship calls, new investments and a forthcoming national cruise tourism strategy.

He explained that the cruise industry, once a vibrant part of Cyprus’ tourism offering, was severely hit by the Covid-19 pandemic and more recently by geopolitical unrest in the region.

“The Covid-19 pandemic was a significant setback, bringing operations to a near halt for extended periods,” Pitout said.

“More recently, the geopolitical situation that continues to trouble our region remains disruptive for the industry,” he added.

Despite these challenges, Pitout said the industry is showing strong signs of revival.

“This year, DP World Limassol expects to receive around 140 cruise ships and 160,000 passengers – a marked improvement on 2024, when we welcomed 106 cruises and 109,000 passengers,” he said.

He pointed out that the new season began with several cruise calls in the early months of the year, and DP World recently celebrated a milestone with the inaugural visit of Marella Discovery II on April 2.

“This is the first full ‘home port’ cruise our terminal has seen in several years, with passengers departing from and returning to Limassol every week,” he said.

What is more, he mentioned that major cruise lines including Royal Caribbean, Norwegian, Celebrity, TUI Cruises, RSSC and Mano Maritime are expected to dock in Limassol between April and October.

“July and October are poised to be the busiest months,” he stated.

Pitout also highlighted the continued operation of the Cyprus-Greece ferry, which begins its season in May.

“Since its launch in 2022, the ferry has transported over 21,000 passengers, 7,000 cars and 700 pets,” he said.

Beyond increased traffic, the DP World Limassol CEO said that the port operator is investing in enhanced passenger experiences and operational efficiency.

“The state-of-the-art terminal at Limassol already offers cruise lines and passengers a wealth of services, based on DP World Limassol’s high international standards and efficiency,” Pitout said.

“These include smooth boarding and disembarkation procedures, ample parking, retail offerings, cafeterias, and shuttle services,” he added.

“This year”, he continued, “DP World Limassol will invest to further elevate the cruise experience.”

Furthermore, he stated that the company “plans to upgrade the terminal’s facilities with new sunshade tents for the summer months, and additional X-ray machines to streamline operations and enhance passenger safety”.

Looking ahead, Pitout welcomed the government’s ongoing efforts to chart a long-term strategy for the cruise industry.

“The government is in the process of developing a national strategy for cruise tourism, which is set to be finalised in the first half of this year,” he said.

“Its aim is to transform the island into a prime destination in the Eastern Mediterranean,” he added.

“It’s the right ambition and a great opportunity,” Pitout stated, noting that “the cruise industry is already on the path to recovery“.

“With a strong national strategy and ongoing investment, it will thrive, unlocking new growth opportunities and cementing the island’s position as a regional leader in cruise tourism,” he concluded.