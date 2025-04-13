The measures decided at the informal extended meeting in Geneva were discussed on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomatic Forum on Sunday by Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar Deputy Secretary-General of the UN Rosemary Di Carlo.

According to sources in the ‘presidency’, Tatar told Ms. Di Carlo his position on the opening of four crossing points, demining, the creation of a youth committee, the establishment of a Technical Committee on the environment and climate change, solar energy in the buffer zone and the restoration of cemeteries.

Press reports in the north said Tatar also had a meeting with Foreign Minister of Guinea Morisanda Kouyaté and they discussed the relations “of the two countries”.

Tatar also had a meeting with the Secretary General of the International Turkish Cultural Organisation (Turksoy) Sultan Raev, who he invited to the inauguration of the new ‘presidential complex’ in the north on May 3.

Raev said that he attended the events in November last year to mark the unilateral declaration of independence in the north and said the organisation he heads will continue to provide all kinds of support to the Turkish Cypriots.