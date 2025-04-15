The Limassol municipality has greenlit three large-scale projects aimed at upgrading the city’s public space.

These include the reconstruction of Anexartisias Street, the creation of two green routes and the development of 25 new parks.

As previously reported, the municipality will seek separate offers for the necessary studies to mature each project.

“These three projects reflect our vision for a city for all, accessible, friendly and green,” said Limassol mayor Yiannis Armeftis.

“All three projects concern the improvement of the quality of life of Limassol residents.”

In the first few months of his term, the municipality focused on restoring basic standards. Cleaning, road and pavement repairs, and direct contact with citizens.

“Something that we will certainly continue,” he added.

“But the time has come to promote the first projects,” he continued. “The decision of the municipality for these three projects is the first step. It is decisive, but it requires will and determination from now on to implement them, and I thank them.”

The reconstruction of Anexartisias Street is expected to radically transform one of Limassol’s most emblematic roads into an attractive public space.

According to the project, the redesign includes wider pavements, shaded rest areas, fewer vehicles, more greenery, modern lighting and infrastructure supporting sustainable mobility.

The aim is to reintroduce the street into daily urban life, as a commercial hub, and also as a space for walking, gathering and cultural activity.

The two green routes, both 20 kilometres long, will form circular axes connecting the city’s districts to each other and to the centre.

According to the statement, they will feature safe cycle paths, walking trails, 10,000 trees, rest stops and essential public infrastructure.

The third project involves the creation of 25 new parks across Limassol’s neighbourhoods.

Each park will include playgrounds, shaded relaxation areas, and infrastructure for sports and cultural activities.

The goal is for every resident to have access to a green space within walking distance, a place for recreation, social connection and everyday well-being, the statement concluded.