President Nikos Christodoulides will take part this afternoon in a video conference of the “coalition of the willing,” – a grouping of allies of Kyiv – held at the level of heads of state, government leaders and international organisations.

The meeting is co-hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and other European leaders at 4pm local time.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is also expected to participate, along with other European leaders.

The agenda will focus on the outcome of the August 15 meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, as well as an exchange of views on the next steps, including tomorrow’s scheduled talks between the presidents of the US and Ukraine.

In a written statement, government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis underlined that Cyprus’ position remains one of firm support for Ukraine. He noted that the Republic of Cyprus, itself facing 51 years of occupation of a large part of its territory following the Turkish invasion, consistently advocates respect for the UN Charter, the independence, territorial integrity and sovereignty of all states.

Letymbiotis added that Cyprus welcomes US mediation efforts aimed at achieving a sustainable peace, in line with international law and the will of Ukraine.

Trump said on Saturday that Ukraine should make a deal to end the war with Russia because “Russia is a very big power, and they’re not”.