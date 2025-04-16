The long-delayed renovation of the Glafkos Clerides Sports Centre in Agros is finally moving ahead, after the Cyprus Sports Organisation (KOA) announced the repair and maintenance works this week.

The €3.8 million project, excluding VAT, will be funded by KOA and is expected to be completed within 18 months, the organisation said on Tuesday.

The announcement followed a meeting at KOA’s headquarters between its president Yiannis Ioannou, the mountains commissioner Charalambos Christofinas, and Agros mayor leader Antonis Tsolakis.

It should be noted that the facility has remained closed since November 2018 after a risk assessment identified serious damage to its infrastructure.

In 2019, part of the centre was temporarily reopened using generator-powered wiring provided by the Agros Development Company.

With final approval now secured from the Ministry of Finance, KOA said “the project is entering its final phase.”

Finally, Christofina and Tsolakis welcomed the development, saying the “long-awaited upgrade marks an important step for the community”.