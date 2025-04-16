The 15th Nicosia Economic Congress spotlighted Cyprus’ emerging generation of business leaders, highlighting a clear shift toward innovation, digital transformation, and socially conscious entrepreneurship.

Supported by Hellenic Bank, this year’s congress showcased the ambitions of Cyprus’ millennial entrepreneurs and their drive to reshape the economic and technological landscape of the island.

The event brought together young leaders who demonstrated both the digital literacy and the social awareness required to lead the next era of economic growth.

Discussions focused on the challenges and vast opportunities shaping modern entrepreneurship in Cyprus.

Among the key speakers was Christos Eojourian, Head of Technology and Digital at Hellenic Bank, who participated in a panel discussion on strengthening the ICT sector in Cyprus.

He explored the technological trends transforming businesses and outlined the foundations necessary for a meaningful digital transformation.

Eojourian addressed the banking sector’s transition to cloud technologies, the integration of machine learning systems, and the need for automated processes, customer behaviour analytics, and seamless, flexible digital experiences.

He placed special emphasis on Generative AI, calling it a strategic tool for modern enterprises.

Moreover, he stressed that there is a growing need to use Generative AI ethically and manage data responsibly, suggesting it will become a cornerstone of competitive advantage in the near future.

Eojourian also pointed to the challenges that institutions face when implementing digital strategies.

These include a shortage of skilled human capital, difficulties in phasing out legacy systems, and the constraints of existing regulatory frameworks.

Finally, he also stated that there is a strong need for collaboration between all stakeholders, including the public sector, private sector, and the academic community, in order to form a unified digital vision for Cyprus.