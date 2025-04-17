A Cypriot proptech firm is giving the public a chance to buy in, launching its first-ever crowdfunding campaign to support its expansion.

Ask Wire, which specialises in real estate data and analytics, is offering shares through the Crowdbase platform, with participation starting at €120.

According to the announcement, it is one of the first local tech companies to turn to crowdfunding, aiming to involve the public more directly in its growth.

Already active in Cyprus, Greece and Romania, Ask Wire now plans to enter the Polish and Czech markets.

“At the start, we just wanted to solve a problem we all saw — real estate data was scattered and hard to access,” said founder and CEO Pavlos Loizou.

“Now, we’re inviting the people who’ve supported us all along to be part of what comes next.”

The company brings together fragmented data from listings, transactions, valuations and risk assessments into a single streamlined platform.

Its tools are used by banks, insurers, developers, investment funds and brokers, supporting everything from regulatory compliance and risk analysis to property valuations and investment planning.

Over the years, Ask Wire has attracted more than €2.5 million in funding from high-profile backers, including Google Maps co-founder Lars Rasmussen, Hellas Direct and Ellinas Finance.

In 2024, its annual recurring revenue (ARR) doubled, while signed contracts and proposals with institutional clients already total €1.1 million.

In parallel, Ask Wire has been selected to join the Visa Innovation Program Europe and was a finalist in the National Bank of Greece’s innovation competition.

It is also developing a Banking-as-a-Service platform in collaboration with Attica Bank under the “My Home II” housing scheme and has integrated its automated valuation tool into the classified’s platform Bazaraki.

“Crowdfunding isn’t just a way to raise money,” Loizou added.

“It’s about involving our users, building trust, and showing that anyone can have a stake in our journey,” he concluded.

The campaign runs until May 18, 2025, and, according to the company, is eligible under the Republic of Cyprus’ C.I.E. tax relief scheme.

So far, €199,600 has been raised by 111 investors, with the average investment standing at €1,798. To take part, click here.