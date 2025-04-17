Holidays remain top reason for travel to and from Cyprus

Cyprus recorded a slight drop in tourist arrivals in March 2025, while maintaining a strong overall increase for the first quarter of the year, according to a report released on Thursday by the state statistical service.

Specifically, a total of 200,736 tourists arrived on the island in March, marking a decrease of 0.8 per cent when compared with the 202,256 arrivals recorded in March 2024.

Although March saw a slight year-on-year decline, tourist arrivals from January to March 2025 totalled 446,596.

This represents a 7.5 per cent increase over the 415,251 arrivals recorded in the same period of 2024.

The United Kingdom remained the largest source of inbound tourism, contributing 30.7 per cent of arrivals in March 2025, corresponding to 61,545 visitors.

This was followed by Israel with 14.1 per cent (28,353), Poland with 9.9 per cent (19,827), Germany with 8.0 per cent (16,084), and Greece with 6.5 per cent (13,053).

However, a closer look at individual markets showed mixed results.

Tourist arrivals from Germany dropped by 18.5 per cent year-on-year in March 2025, while Greece saw a sharp 28.9 per cent decline.

The United Kingdom also recorded a 4.5 per cent decrease year-on-year in March.

In contrast, arrivals from Israel jumped by 70.6 per cent and those from Sweden soared by 170.7 per cent.

The Netherlands also showed strong growth, with arrivals up 60 per cent compared with the previous year.

The statistical service also reported that the primary reason for visiting Cyprus in March 2025 was for holidays, accounting for 69.4 per cent of all tourist arrivals.

This was lower than the 76.0 per cent recorded in March 2024.

Meanwhile, 15.7 per cent of visitors came to see friends or relatives, up from 13.1 per cent last year, and 14.7 per cent arrived for business purposes, an increase from 10.7 per cent in 2024.

At the same time, the number of Cypriot residents returning from trips abroad rose significantly.

A total of 145,940 residents returned from international travel in March 2025, up 13.9 per cent from 128,085 in March 2024.

Greece was the most frequent destination, accounting for 32.6 per cent (47,527) of all returns, followed by the United Kingdom with 12.1 per cent (17,624), Italy with 5.2 per cent (7,522), and Poland with 3.5 per cent (5,167).

As for the purpose of travel among residents, holidays were again the leading reason, representing 70.2 per cent of trips abroad.

Business travel followed at 26.0 per cent, while travel for studies and other reasons accounted for 2.5 per cent and 1.3 per cent respectively.

The statistical service clarified that its figures refer to trips rather than individual persons, as one person may travel more than once during the reference period.

Data is collected through the passenger survey at the Larnaca and Paphos airports, as well as through administrative sources including port entries.