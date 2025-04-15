Koumis says Cyprus is seeing results from Polish market focus

Cyprus continues to attract strong interest from Polish travellers, with 2024 marking an all-time record for arrivals from Poland, according to Deputy Tourism Minister Kostas Koumis.

Speaking during promotional events held in Krakow, Poznan and Warsaw between April 7-11, 2025, Koumis confirmed that over 337,000 Polish tourists visited Cyprus last year.

“The Polish market has developed into a very important market for our country’s tourism,” said Koumis, according to an official announcement by the ministry.

“In addition, as is well known, a record performance was achieved from this particular market in 2024, with total arrivals reaching 337,000, which corresponds to 8.3 per cent of all visitors to our country,” he added.

Koumis also said that “this is a market in which we have truly invested at the Deputy Ministry of Tourism and continue to invest, considering it one that could offer solutions, especially after we lost important markets due to geopolitical developments – and its performance is proving us right.”

It should be noted that the growth of Polish tourism to Cyprus has been significant in recent years.

“It is worth noting that this particular market has recorded an increase of around 80 per cent over a two-year horizon, as we went from 186,000 arrivals in 2022 to 337,000 in 2024,” Koumis stated.

Moreover, the minister mentioned that the upward trend appears to be continuing in 2025.

“This growth trajectory is continuing this year as well, with the most recent statistics from this market showing an increase of around 10 per cent,” he said

The promotional events were organised by the Deputy Ministry of Tourism and included participation from 23 Cypriot businesses, including hotels, travel agencies, and other tourism-related organisations.

Cypriot tourism professionals had the opportunity to hold one-on-one meetings with over 150 Polish travel agents and tour operators.

These efforts are part of Cyprus’s broader strategy to strengthen ties with key markets and offset losses caused by geopolitical shifts in recent years.