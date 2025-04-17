Liverpool skipper Virgil Van Dijk has extended his contract,with the Dutch centre back signing to stay at Anfield until 2027, the Premier League club said on Thursday, ending a protracted saga that had dragged on for several months.

Van Dijk, who joined Liverpool in 2017 for a world record fee for a defender reported to be 75 million pounds, has been the bedrock of a defence that has helped them win numerous trophies, including a first Premier League title.

“It’s a proud feeling, it’s a feeling of joy. It’s just incredible. The journey I’ve had so far in my career, to be able to extend it with another two years at this club is amazing and I’m so happy,” Van Dijk, 33, said in a statement.

“It was always Liverpool. That was the case. It was always in my head, it was always the plan and it was always Liverpool.

“There wasn’t any doubt in my head that this is the place to be for me and my family. I’m one of Liverpool. Someone called me the other day an adopted Scouser – I’m really proud to hear these things, it gives me a great feeling.”

Van Dijk follows Egypt striker Mohamed Salah in signing an extension after the winger committed to the club until 2027, giving manager Arne Slot a huge boost and Liverpool can now turn their focus to bringing in reinforcements in the close season.

The runaway leaders are two wins away from clinching a second Premier League title as Slot’s side stand 13 points clear of second-placed Arsenal with six games left.