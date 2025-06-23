Fortsafe, the innovative secure storage service, has announced the launch of its first facility in Paphos, located at the Beon active office, 10 Apostolou Pavlou Street, marking a new era in the private safekeeping of documents, personal and sensitive valuable items.

This is a modern and independent type of private storage, designed for those seeking a secure, discreet and flexible place to store valuable items, beyond traditional bank safety deposit boxes. Fortsafe offers bank-level security without the bureaucracy and commitments often associated with financial institutions.

The Fortsafe facility in Paphos utilises a former Bank of Cyprus vault, upgraded to meet Class VIII security standards, which are among the highest in the industry. The space features reinforced concrete walls, a multi-tonne door and advanced surveillance systems operating 24/7, alarm systems and multi-level access control.

Fortsafe collaborates with Swedish company Robur, a global leader in providing secure storage systems for banks and public institutions. From the safe deposit boxes to the monitoring systems, the entire facility has been designed according to international standards.

Fortsafe: secure, discreet and independent storage in the heart of Paphos. For more information about Fortsafe’s services and vaults, visit: fortsafepaphos.com or call: +357 26 030 970.