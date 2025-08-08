President Nikos Christodoulides expressed his shock and deep sorrow on Friday for the death of Lena Samara, daughter of former prime minister of Greece Antonis Samaras.

Lena Samara died of a heart attack. She was 34.

“The unexpected loss of Lena Samara, at such a young age, makes the pain greater,” Christodoulides said.

He also extended his sincere condolences to the family of Antonis Samaras and wished them courage.

In a post on X, Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos said the news of Lena Samaras’ death caused “deep pain and shock”. Kombos said word were not enough and extended his condolences to the family