A batch of frozen duck breast fillets imported from Poland has been pulled from supermarket shelves in Cyprus after testing positive for Salmonella enteritidis, health officials confirmed on Wednesday.

The health services issued a warning to consumers after routine market checks revealed contamination in the product, which has been deemed unsafe for human consumption.

The affected item is labelled as “Lot No. 2407930679, Duck Breast Fillet with Skin, Category A, Raw, Deep-Frozen, 624g (weight may vary per package),” with best-before dates up to March 19, 2026. Its country of origin is listed as Poland.

Officials said the contamination was confirmed following laboratory testing as part of ongoing food safety inspections.

The company responsible for importing and distributing the product in Cyprus has been notified. Authorities have instructed the firm to immediately withdraw the affected batch from all sales points.

However, there are concerns that some of the contaminated product may already be in consumers’ freezers.

“People who have purchased this duck fillet are strongly advised not to eat it and to return it to the store where they bought it,” the health services said in a written statement.

Salmonella enteritidis is a bacterium that can cause serious foodborne illness. Symptoms may include diarrhoea, fever, stomach cramps and vomiting, typically appearing within six to 72 hours of infection. In vulnerable groups such as the elderly, infants, or those with weakened immune systems, it can lead to more severe complications.

The health services are working closely with the veterinary services to investigate the case further and trace the origin of the contamination.

Authorities reassured the public that food safety inspections will continue across the island to prevent similar incidents.

The batch being pulled from supermarket shelves