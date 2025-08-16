Saturday’s weather will be mainly clear with temperatures ranging from 36 degrees Celsius inland to 33 degrees on the south and east coast, and around 30 degrees on the west and north coast and in the mountains.

The sea will be slightly rough to rough. Winds will blow from the southwest to the northwest at a light three to four on the Beaufort scale, gradually increasing in strength to four to five Beaufort.

During the night, temperatures will drop to 23 degrees inland, 24 degrees on the coastal areas and around 16 degrees in the mountains. The weather is expected to remain clear, but there is the possibility of local cloud.

Light winds will continue to blow southwest to northwest at three to four Beaufort. The sea is expected to stay slightly rough to rough.

Temperatures are expected to remain similar on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, with clear skies and the possibility of localised cloud.