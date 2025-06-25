Property Gallery has unveiled the revamp of a cherished Troodos landmark: the historic Pendeli Hotel, now reimagined as the elegant Pendeli Resort. Nestled in the heart of the storied village of Platres, the all-new four-star resort opens its doors in July 2025.

Honouring its architectural legacy while embracing contemporary luxury, Pendeli Resort seamlessly blends tradition with innovation. The redesigned property features 85 guest rooms, including 11 beautifully appointed suites, each with a private veranda overlooking the lush greenery of the surrounding landscape.

Guests are welcomed into a spacious, light-filled lobby, leading to a sophisticated piano bar and three distinctive dining venues. Comfort meets charm in the resort’s relaxation lounge with fireplace, while a state-of-the-art conference room and an entire wellness floor, complete with sauna, ice room, and a 200sq.m gym fitted with Lifefitness and Hammerstrength equipment, offer holistic experiences for business and leisure travellers alike.

Outdoors, a 20m swimming pool, a children’s pool and serene garden areas, next to the live grill bar, elevate the mountain escape experience. The resort also caters to families with two, fully-equipped playrooms for younger children and teens.

Furthermore, design is at the heart of Pendeli’s revival. Natural materials, stone, wood, and marble, define the aesthetic, while interiors are graced with bespoke elements from Ralph Lauren, Gianfranco Frattini, Casa Milano, Tacchini Italia and Linteloo. The presidential suite exudes opulence with custom veneer furnishings, fine marble and Roberto Cavalli wall coverings. Dornbracht fittings feature in every bathroom, underscoring the resort’s attention to detail.

Committed to sustainability, the hotel is equipped with photovoltaic panels to enhance energy efficiency.

Once a retreat for royals, diplomats and famous artists, Pendeli Resort marks a new chapter for Platres, where history and hospitality meet in timeless harmony.