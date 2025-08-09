The environment department on Saturday advised members of the public to not swim at Limassol’s Santa Barbara beach, saying it had “detected pollution” in the water.

“For the purposes of preventative protection of public health, it is recommended that swimming be avoided … until the quality of the bathing waters is fully restored,” it said.

It added that it is “monitoring the situation” and that it is working with the “competent services” on the matter.

Additionally, it said, the local authorities have been informed, and repeat sampling and analyses are underway.

The Cyprus Mail attempted to contact the environment department to discern the exact nature of the pollution and did not receive a response.