A 61-year-old man was run over and suffered a fractured skull after being involved in an argument with another man, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred at around 3pm on Friday, with the 61-year-old man having been taken to the Famagusta general hospital in Paralimni, where it was found that he had suffered a fractured skull and a brain haemorrhage.

He was then transferred to Nicosia general hospital, where he underwent surgery. Doctors have described his condition as “critical”.

The police said the 61-year-old “had a verbal confrontation with another person, who then allegedly got into a car, and, after starting it, ran the man over, causing him to fall to the ground and hit his head”.

Their investigation into the matter is ongoing.