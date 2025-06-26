Liverpool have signed Hungary left back Milos Kerkez from Bournemouth, the Premier League champions said on Thursday.

The Merseyside club agreed a 40 million-pound fee to recruit the 21-year-old on a five-year contract, their third signing of the transfer window after midfielder Florian Wirtz and wing-back Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen.

“It’s a real honour for me, a privilege to come to play for one of the biggest clubs in the world, (the) biggest club in England. I’m just really, really happy and excited,” Kerkez said in a statement.

“I’ll go home and in my hometown enjoy a few days, and then I can’t really wait to come back and put the training kit on and start to train and prepare for the season.”

Kerkez joined Liverpool after two impressive seasons at Bournemouth, in which he made 74 appearances.

Born in Serbia, Kerkez has earned 23 caps for Hungary since making his debut against Germany in 2022.