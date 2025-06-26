PwC Cyprus announced on Thursday that, for the third consecutive year, the PwC Foundation awarded 14 scholarships to high-performing university students.

In its announcement, the company said that it was “taking tangible action to promote equal access to education” in Cyprus.

Seven students from the University of Cyprus and seven from the Cyprus University of Technology (Tepak) were selected based on a combination of academic performance at the end of their first year and their socioeconomic background.

“This initiative forms part of one of the three strategic pillars of the PwC Foundation, Education and Culture, and reflects our commitment to strengthening local communities and enhancing the quality of life for individuals across Cyprus,” PwC Cyprus said.

The awards were presented during two official ceremonies, held at Tepak on June 17 and at the University of Cyprus on June 23.

Panayiotis Zaphiris, Rector of the Cyprus University of Technology, and Menelaos Menelaou, Director of Administration and Finance at the University of Cyprus, thanked the Foundation for its support.

The foundation noted that both “expressed their appreciation to the PwC Foundation and highlighted the importance of this initiative, especially at a time when students are navigating a complex and challenging environment“.

“Education and continuous learning are a catalyst for progress and development, for individuals, economy and society,” said Philippos Soseilos, Chairman of the PwC Foundation and CEO of PwC Cyprus.

“Through the PwC Foundation scholarships, we reward excellence, invest in the next generation, and provide the tools and encouragement to our students to realise their potential and build a better future” he added.

Moreover, the foundation said it remains committed to supporting impactful initiatives that empower young people and help them reach their full potential.

Finally, it reaffirmed that its approach is grounded in “consistency and transparency“, with a strong belief in the power of education to drive personal and societal change.