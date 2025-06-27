The police have released the photo and personal details of 37-year-old Natalie Tziapoura from Nicosia, wanted in connection with an ongoing investigation.

Tziapoura is alleged to have committed multiple serious offences since January 1, 2025.

Police have issued an arrest warrant for conspiracy to commit a felony, conspiracy to commit a misdemeanour, offences under the anti-corruption act, illegal possession of property, and violations of Articles 3, 4, and 5 of the law against money laundering.

The suspect is described as slim, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Authorities urge the public to come forward with any information that could help move the investigation forward and assist in locating her and to contact the Citizen’s Hotline at 1460 or report to the nearest police station.