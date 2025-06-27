Nicosia woke up on Friday wrapped in a thick veil of fog, with reduced visibility across the city.

The phenomenon, known as convective fog, is common during the summer and has been observed in recent weeks along the southern coast, particularly in Limassol.

It forms due to increased humidity, when warm, moist air moves over a cooler surface, causing the air to cool and the moisture to condense into fog.

Foggy weather calls for extra caution when driving. Drivers are advised to slow down, use low-beam or fog lights, keep a safe distance, and avoid sudden braking.

If visibility is very poor, it’s safest to pull over with hazard lights on and wait for