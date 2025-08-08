The National Federation of Cypriots in the United Kingdom on Friday called for the immediate removal of the UK’s trade envoy to Turkey Afzal Khan after he travelled to the north and held meetings Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar.

The federation, which says it represents more than 300,000 British citizens of Cypriot origin, has written to the UK government condemning the visit as a “flagrant breach” of international law and longstanding British policy.

Khan flew into the north via Ercan (Tymbou) airport, met Tatar, and was photographed with gifts given to him by Tatar bearing the ‘TRNC’s’ flag.

The federation argues the trip undermines the UK’s official stance on Cyprus.

It warned that the visit is already being presented by the north as de facto recognition and an opening for direct trade, a development the federation says could weaken the Republic’s negotiating position.

In its letter, the federation asked the UK’s business ministry whether Khan had prior approval to travel to north and demanded a public repudiation if no authorisation was given. The federation said that if the trip was unauthorized, Khan’s position as envoy is now untenable.

Asked to comment, the UK’s foreign office told the Cyprus News Agency that the visit was made in a personal capacity and not in Khan’s role as trade envoy, and that the government had not been informed in advance.

Tatar met Khan at his official residence in Ayios Dhometios on Wednesday, and had told him during that meeting that Cyprus is located in a “very critical region”, adding that “Palestine, Gaza, and Israel [are] only 100 kilometres away from Cyprus”.

He added that Cyprus, too, had “experienced many difficulties in the past”, but that “now, thanks to the presence of the Turkish army, we have enjoyed peace and security on the island for 51 years”.

He also briefed Khan on his approach regarding the Cyprus problem, stressing to him “the importance of the vision for a two-state solution in resolving the Cyprus issue”.

On this matter, he said a federal solution “had been discussed many times in the past”, but warned that “numerically superior southern Cyprus could assimilate the Turkish Cypriots over time”.

“That is why we insisted on fundamental equality. This is very important,” he said, adding that “the best solution is a two-state solution”.

“We can be successful as long as the guarantor powers ensure our peace and security,” he said, with the UK, alongside Greece and Turkey, being guarantor powers of Cyprus.

In addition, he said, “success can be achieved so long as there is stability in trade, transportation, tourism, and other sectors”.

Khan, meanwhile, was quoted by Tatar’s office as having said that he has “friends of Cypriot origin living in Manchester”, who had encouraged him to visit the island.

“That is why I am happy to be here,” he added.

In addition to being the UK’s trade envoy to Turkey, Khan has served as an MP, representing the Manchester Rusholme constituency since 2017. He is a member of the Labour party, which has been in power in the UK since last year.