As part of its commitment to social inclusion and community empowerment, Andrey & Julia Dashin’s Foundation supported Cyprus’ first fully accessible youth camp as a Gold Sponsor. The three-day event, organized by RESET, YPARXO and Ablebook, celebrated unity and aimed to create lasting memories for all participants.

Held in the scenic mountains of Agros Village, the groundbreaking camp “Χάι Χούι” brought together young people of all abilities in a safe, inclusive environment where everyone felt a genuine sense of belonging. The initiative featured a dynamic programme of interactive workshops, adapted sports activities, and recreational experiences.

“More than just a three-day summer getaway, the camp served as a powerful statement that inclusion is not an afterthought—it is the foundation of a thriving, compassionate society. Together, we stand with people of all abilities; we value their potential and celebrate their joy,” noted Andrey Dashin, representing the Foundation.

The camp welcomed over 40 youth participants, along with their families, trainers, facilitators and organisers.

Beyond the activities, it fostered breaking down isolation and building lifelong friendships. Attendees shared their stories and expertise, which laid the foundation for understanding, empathy, and genuine connection.

As part of its sponsorship, the Foundation also provided gifts to the winning team of the inclusive sports tournament, which offered wheelchair basketball, archery and sitting volleyball, embodying the camp’s mission of accessibility, teamwork and joyful participation for all.

Andrey & Julia Dashin’s Foundation extends its sincere congratulations to all those whose dedication and hard work made this vision a reality. There is nothing more authentic and transformative than bringing people together to laugh, learn, explore and grow alongside one another, and this camp will undoubtedly leave a lasting impact on all who participated.

About Andrey and Julia Dashin’s Foundation

The Andrey & Julia Dashin Foundation is a non-governmental, non-profit organisation established in 2014 by Andrey and Julia Dashin to support vulnerable communities and drive positive change across Cyprus. Guided by four core pillars — social welfare, healthcare, education and environmental stewardship — the Foundation is committed to creating lasting social impact by promoting community development, social inclusion, and equal opportunities for all.

While its initiatives span a wide range of causes, with a particular focus on supporting children, the Foundation has funded and implemented numerous charitable initiatives across the island. Through strategic partnerships, meaningful collaborations and active engagement, the Andrey & Julia Dashin Foundation aims to address pressing societal challenges and improve the quality of life in Cyprus.