A red fire warning has been reissued for Sunday by the forestry department due to the heightened risk of forest fires.

Starting a fire constitutes a criminal offense punishable by strict penalties.

The forestry department is urging the public to exercise extra caution during their outings, completely avoiding any actions or activities that could potentially cause a fire.

If anyone notices smoke or fire, they are urged to immediately call 1407 (Forestry Department) or 112 (Fire Service).