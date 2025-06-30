Cyprus’ rotating EU presidency in the first half of 2026 offers a “unique opportunity” for the country to promote itself “as a trustworthy partner, with added value in a region of crucial importance”, President Nikos Christodoulides said on Monday.

Speaking during a visit to the offices of Cyprus’ EU presidency in Nicosia, Christodoulides said “this is a region of particular geostrategic importance for the EU as well, as developments directly impact security, stability, our economy, it affects everything of interest to us in Brussels.”

Christodoulides recalled his involvement in Cyprus’ 2012 EU presidency. “Participating in the first presidency of the Republic of Cyprus was one of my best professional actions,” he said.

Having worked for the first presidency, Christodoulides said he was in a position to appreciate the demands and challenges, as well as the value of Cyprus’ second presidency.

The offices of the EU presidency in Nicosia

He assured the staff that it would have the government’s full support as well as his personally.

“Our aim is excellent preparation, and I am certain of a successful presidency,” he added.

Christodoulides thanked everyone for their work and contribution and said that under the guidance of Deputy Minister for European Affairs Marilena Raouna “we will leave a positive mark on the EU”.

Raouna said the visit came at a milestone, just six months before Cyprus assumed the next six-month presidency.

She assured they were all working full speed to have everything ready, including priorities and venues, which were “at an advanced stage”.

The high-level meetings will be held at the Filoxenia conference centre, which will also host the press centre.

Raouna said the aim was to showcase Cyprus’ added value within the EU, promote important matters to the benefit of Cypriots and Europeans as a whole, strengthen the country as a trustworthy and beneficial partner in the region and establish the island as a bridge of communication between the EU and the Middle East.