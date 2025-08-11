Police are investigating a robbery at a kiosk in Ayia Napa in the early hours of Monday, August 11, after a man allegedly brandished a firearm when confronted by an employee.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 1.15am when a man entered the kiosk and stole various goods.

A 37-year-old employee chased the suspect outside in an attempt to stop him, but the man, who had already entered a waiting car, allegedly pulled out a pistol.

The employee then returned inside for her safety.

No details about the suspect or the vehicle have yet been released. The case is being handled by the Famagusta police, which has appealed for anyone with information to come forward.