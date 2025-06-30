On Thursday, July 3, 2025, the performance “If it’s evil, let it be exiled: spells and baskanies”, will take place at the Faneromeni 25 art festival, which is an original, multidimensional artistic event that explores and highlights the phenomenon of “baskanies” in Cyprus as they were traditionally practiced, but also as they evolved and still survive in modern society.

Baskanies were repeated incantations or wishes, often accompanied by physical movements or objects and addressed to the divine – Virgin Mary, Christ or Saints – for the purpose of healing, warding off or neutralising the ‘evil eye’ or achieving luck and happiness.

On stage, the music of the composer, poet and researcher of Cypriot tradition Adamos Katsantonis will be both performed live and looped in reference to the repetitions of the baskanies. For their part, Anastasia Vorka, lyric coloratura soprano and young tenor and dancer Thomas Daskalakis will create a magical atmosphere, giving form to the practices of the past.

Ultimately, the performance theme revolves around the need – then and now – to protect himself from evil, to be healed, to be relieved, drawing on traditional folk practices, which are directly linked to the religious and cultural background of the island. In this way, the practices will become the subject of modern artistic exploration, highlighting the incessant human need for spiritual and physical healing, even though science and technology have evolved significantly in our day.

Contributors and information

Composer, poet and researcher of Cypriot tradition Adamos Katsantonis

Lyric coloratura soprano Anastasia Vorka

Young tenor and dancer Thomas Daskalakis

Show duration: 75 minutes

: 8.30pm Show venue: Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation, 86-90 Faneromenis Street, 1011 Nicosia

Doors open at 8pm

Events will take place with observation of all necessary protection measures for the health and safety of visitors and staff and are accessible to disabled groups.

You can also find more information by visiting the website of the Cultural Foundation: www.boccf.org, and following the Foundation’s social media channels on Facebook & Instagram (@boccf)

