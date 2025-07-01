Cyprus ranks first worldwide for the share of female OnlyFans content creators according to newly released statistics from a marketing company specialising in adult content.

The data, published by Supercreator, a digital platform supporting OnlyFans creators, translates to 3,850 female creators per 100,000 women in Cyprus, making the highest per capita rate globally.

“I think it’s mostly foreigners, not Cypriot girls,” said Georgia Yiokka, a former OnlyFans creator who used to share content under the name Gigi Firegirl and still has a social media following of 17,000 on Instagram.

She explains that Cypriot women on OnlyFans often remain faceless in their content, and that she closed her own account about a year ago due to backlash from society.

“We have a lot of German and British girls in Paphos and Limassol,” she said.

And the reason, she says, is as simple as it is foreseeable: taxes.

“For us it’s 30 per cent, for them it’s 12 – in the UK and in Germany they pay around 40 per cent,” she explained to the Cyprus Mail.

And Georgia is right – Cyprus continues to offer one of the most attractive tax systems in the European Union a corporate tax rate of 12.5 per cent. Only Andorra, Bulgaria and Hungary offer lower rates.

With Only Fans said to take 20 per cent off each creator’s earnings, the low tax rate has a significant impact on the take-home income of (adult) content creators, making the island an attractive base for digital nomads of all kinds.

As an EU country, Cyprus allows citizens from across the EU to live and work freely on the island, making it particularly appealing to creators from higher-tax countries.

And of course, the island’s sunny climate and laid-back lifestyle may add to the appeal, offering creators a scenic, relaxed environment to enjoy once the camera is off, or maybe even on.

On the other end of the adult content spectrum ranks another island: Japan. Some 9,000 kilometres from Cyprus, the country counts only 65 creators per 100,000 women.

Cyprus has long been known as a hub for tech and digital companies, and in recent years it has increasingly attracted businesses in the adult content industry – and not just through OnlyFans.

Major players in the field, such as XHamster and Aylo (formerly known as MindGeek), the company behind adult entertainment giants like PornHub and YouPorn, have established a presence on the island. Aylo, in particular, operates a major hub in Dali, in the Nicosia district.