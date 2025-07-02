Larnaka 2030, in collaboration with Urban Gorillas, invites you to the festive collective dinner-gathering “MAZI”, taking place on Friday, July 4, in Kamares – on the pedestrian street between the Zinon Primary School, the kindergarten, and the Apostolos Varnavas Church.

MAZI (Together) is an open invitation to everyone to:

Bring, cook and share food together

Dance, participate in creative actions, storytelling and performances

Co-create a collective tablecloth

The vibrant and cultural gathering aims to bring together the community of Larnaca and connect local and international participants through food, art and culture. For MAZI, a series of activities are planned, including a potluck where participants are being invited to bring and share vegetarian food, participate in workshops and artistic performances and stitch stories together through collaborative sewing action. Additionally, music performances by duo Kemal Deveci and Aziz Kahraman will keep everyone dancing with their traditional zurna and davul, followed later by the rhythms of DJ Koulla P.Katsikoronou.

This is the first of a series of planned activities by Urban Gorillas for Larnaka 2030, mobilising the city’s disconnected neighbourhoods through unique dining experiences, and transforming them into a lively, interconnected socio-cultural landscape.

Through this initiative, the July gathering aims to blend traditional and contemporary art forms, creating an inclusive and multicultural experience that resonates with the city’s diverse community, and provides a new perspective on how neutral, unused spaces can be transformed into social gathering pods of cultural exchange.

So, join us on July 4, 2025, for an unforgettable cultural experience in a unique neighbourhood!

Event information:

Free entry

Drinks available for purchase from Mission Solidarity

Organised by: Urban Gorillas

Funded by: Larnaka 2030 – European Capital of Culture Candidate City

Participants:

Urban Gorillas – “Agora” temporary structure hosting the dinner and workshop activities

– “Agora” temporary structure hosting the dinner and workshop activities Maria Pappa & Justine De – Collective creative action: “The Tablecloth of Stories – A Neighbourhood Patchwork”, 19:30–23:30

– Collective creative action: “The Tablecloth of Stories – A Neighbourhood Patchwork”, 19:30–23:30 Elena Ioannidou, Kleri Keliri, and Maria Stylianou (University of Cyprus) – a collective action: “We cook Kaloirka and listen to their stories”, 19:30–22:30

(University of Cyprus) – a collective action: “We cook Kaloirka and listen to their stories”, 19:30–22:30 Mission Solidarity – Intercultural collective kitchen workshop, 19:30–22:30

– Intercultural collective kitchen workshop, 19:30–22:30 Mati Devavry & Noutsa Poulouzashvili from the Common Ground CY collective – Pictorial and movement-based performance “CommonAnthropometry”, 19:30–22:30

from the Common Ground CY collective – Pictorial and movement-based performance “CommonAnthropometry”, 19:30–22:30 Kemal Deveci and Aziz Kahraman (curated by Nikoleta Demetriou) – Davul & Zurna, 20:00–20:30 & 22:00–22:30

(curated by Nikoleta Demetriou) – Davul & Zurna, 20:00–20:30 & 22:00–22:30 Youla Maliou – “Storytelling and folk tales, against difficult times”, 20:30–22:00

– “Storytelling and folk tales, against difficult times”, 20:30–22:00 Koulla P.Katsikoronou – DJ set, 22:30–23:30

