With clarity of intent and depth of feeling, TBWA\Entelia announces the adoption of Room 13 at Cyprus’s first and only Ronald McDonald House. Located beside Makarios Hospital in Nicosia, this “home away from home” offers free accommodation, meals and support to families with children undergoing hospital treatment.

This initiative forms part of TBWA\Entelia’s core Corporate Social Responsibility values and builds upon the agency’s ongoing support for RMHC® Cyprus, contributing meaningfully to its mission—to keep families together.

The agency has committed to consistently support the needs of Room 13, to ensure it remains a warm, welcoming space and to enhance it regularly, both aesthetically and functionally. Above all, the aim is to turn it into a place of respite, hope and compassion for every family wishing to remain close to their child during the difficult days of hospitalisation.

Shining light on daily battles

“Adopting Room 13 at the Ronald McDonald House is not simply an act of kindness. It is our commitment to solidarity. A gesture that shines light on the families fighting daily battles,” stated Managing Director of TBWA\Entelia Neophytos Taliotis. “We choose to stand by them, discreetly and meaningfully. Not as protagonists, but as silent companions. Offering a warm, dignified space… a refuge and source of strength. For us at TBWA\Entelia, giving is—and always will be—deeply human and sincere. With heart. With soul. With respect. With love.”

This year, TBWA\Entelia marks 30 years of creativity and bold thinking. As part of the global TBWA network, it continues to redefine communication through the power of Disruption®, giving brands a dynamic advantage and a greater share of the future.

