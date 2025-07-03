The year 2025 marks a significant milestone for the team at Partners Connected Communications: 30 years of growth, creativity and reshaping the rules of the game in the advertising and communications industry in Cyprus.

It all began in 1995 with two individuals; no client portfolio, no business background – just a clear vision to do things differently. Over the years, Partners became a point of reference for strategic marketing, bold creativity and authentic communication.

“What keeps us pioneering and relevant after all these years is the way we think and the way we move. We always look ahead, dare to be different, to change the game for the brands we represent. The name ‘Partners’ is the core of our philosophy, because it reflects the depth of our relationships, our dedication and the work we put into building and growing the brands we believe in,” said Co-founder and CEO Tasia Yiannara Yiallourides.

Co-founder and Chief Creative Director Loucas Gregoras added: “This 30-year journey has been built on ideas, moments and relationships. I want to sincerely thank our people, the clients who believed in us and the partners who stood by our side. We believe every project has the power to make a difference, to speak meaningfully to the consumer. Our creative passion is still burning, and now, with new tools and the support of AI, perhaps stronger than ever.”

Today, Partners is not just celebrating an anniversary. We are celebrating a journey marked by evolution, transformation, impactful collaborations and work that leaves a mark. Because for us, communication is not just a tool, it’s a way to build love brands, spark cultural shifts and influence perception. And we move forward with the same energy – not to repeat the past, but to design what comes next.

With fresh ideas, new tools, global collaborations and a proud, unstoppable team of 50 next-generation professionals, from Gen X to Gen Z, who remain committed to our purpose, Partners continues to “change the game” for our clients, for society and for the next generation of communication.

For Partners, 30 years is only the beginning.