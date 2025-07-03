Forty-eight young people from six European countries are taking part in an international youth exchange programme focused on healthy living. The event, organised by Youth Dynamics, began on July 1 and will run until July 9 in the village of Pervolia.

Participants come from Greece, Italy, Romania, Hungary, Slovenia and Estonia. The programme, called Healthy Empowerment of Youth (HEY), aims to promote a healthy and active lifestyle through non-formal educational activities.

According to Youth Dynamics, the programme includes creative workshops, experiential games, sports activities, intercultural discussions, group presentations and video projects. These activities are designed to foster learning, cultural cooperation and youth empowerment.

Key goals of the initiative are to raise awareness among young people about the benefits of healthy living and encourage them to become active members of their communities. It also seeks to enhance social inclusion, particularly for young people with fewer opportunities, and to strengthen European identity through the exchange of traditions and experiences.

During the programme, participants explore different forms of sport and gain insights into Cypriot culture. They also develop skills aimed at making them more active and conscious members of society.

Youth Dynamics stresses that the programme’s impact extends beyond its duration. Young people are expected to share their knowledge and values within their local communities. This, in turn, supports the development of a more inclusive, healthy and active Europe.

The project is funded by Erasmus plus, the European Union’s programme for education, training, youth and sport.