Two men were injured in a fight which broke out in a block of flights late on Friday night, the police said on Saturday.

The police received a call about the fight at around 11pm, being told that three people, all of whom live in the block of flats, had become involved in a fight.

When they arrived on the scene, they found that a 26-year-old man had been “attacked by two other people”.

He was taken to the Larnaca general hospital, where doctors determined that he had sustained an injury to his shoulder which was “likely caused by a sharp object”.

He remains in hospital, though doctors have said he is “out of danger”.

The police also said that a 66-year-old man who had attempted to intervene in the fight suffered “a minor injury to his hand”.

He was also taken to the Larnaca general hospital, where he was treated and discharged.

The police’s investigation into the matter is ongoing.