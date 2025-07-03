ICan Primary Private School, an international private school, is proud to announce its official inclusion in the list of licensed schools by the Ministry of Education of Cyprus. This milestone confirms that the school meets all national standards of educational quality and paves the way for the active development of an international learning environment on the island.

Founded in 2023, ICan School was established in response to the needs of families relocating to Cyprus, offering high-quality, adaptable and multilingual education for their children.

“Receiving official licensing affirms that we are on the right path. We are building more than just a school; we are creating an environment where children grow as individuals and move forward with confidence in both their academic journey and their lives,” said ICan School Principal Tassoula Katsiami.

ICan Primary Private School offers education for children aged 6 to 12, following the United Kingdom National Curriculum, with a strong focus on a personalised approach and holistic development. The school fosters cultural awareness, social and emotional intelligence, independence and critical thinking.

The academic programme is delivered primarily in English, in alignment with the English curriculum. In addition, Greek is offered as a foreign language, while Russian is taught as a native language to support students’ linguistic and cultural development.

ICan Primary Private School is the cornerstone of the broader ICan educational ecosystem, which includes ICan Kids nursery and kindergarten, the ICan Extra curricular courses and clubs and ICan Educational Camps. Each part of the ecosystem supports the concept of seamless integration, helping both families and children adapt smoothly to their new environment.

