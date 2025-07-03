The MBA Programme of the University of Cyprus proudly celebrated its top-performing students during a distinguished Award Ceremony held on June 30, 2025. Organised by the School of Economics and Management, the event took place at the University of Cyprus Ceremonial Hall.

The ceremony honoured the outstanding achievements of the MBA Class of 2025, recognising students who demonstrated excellence in academics, leadership and overall impact.

Distinguished awardees:

Alexandros Chronidis – Coca‑Cola HBC Cyprus (€10,250). Top performing student in the Full-time MBA programme.

Andreas Tsiartas – PwC Cyprus Award (€1,000). Top performing student in the Part-time (Greek cohort) MBA programme.

Christos Koumidis – Vassos Eliades Ltd Award (€1,000). Top performing student in the Part-time (English cohort) MBA programme.

Iosifina Koumettou, Kyriaki Hadjipanteli, Erotokritos Chrysostomou, Michalis Karakatsianis & Yutong Zhang – Coca‑Cola HBC Award (€2,500). Awarded for the Best MBA Applied Business Project, titled "Peer‑to‑Peer Carsharing Start‑up & Strategic Partnership with RideNow".

Christos Koumidis – Grant Thornton Cyprus Award (€1,000) in memory of George Nishiotis. Top performing student in the MBA programme's Finance courses.

Christos Koumidis – Deloitte Award (€500) in memory of Nikos Vafeas. Top performing student in MBA programme's Accounting courses.

The MBA Programme extends its deepest appreciation to all sponsors – Coca‑Cola HBC Cyprus, Vassos Eliades Ltd, PwC Cyprus, Grant Thornton Cyprus and Deloitte – for their continued support and invaluable contributions to academic excellence. These awards not only celebrate individual student success, but also reflect the commitment of our partners to the future of business leadership.

Congratulations to all award recipients for their exceptional performance and dedication. The University of Cyprus MBA Programme is proud to stand behind such talented individuals, as they take the next steps in their professional journeys.

