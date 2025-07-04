The police warned on Friday of scammers posing as social insurance officers, promising returns from pensions.

The scammers send messages to mobile phones, asking potential victims to confirm their bank accounts and urging them to follow a link.

The police said at least one person was convinced to follow the link and the perpetrators managed to withdraw €16,000 from his account.

The public is reminded never to provide bank account details, passwords or other personal details over the phone and avoid following links.

If such a message is received, the public is urged to report it to the authorities.

The police also remind people that the social insurance services would not request details over the phone.

The public is called on to inform relatives and friends, particularly elderly people, so that they do not fall victim to such scams.

“Awareness is the most effective measure to prevent and address these phenomena,” the police said.