The wildfire which broke out in the Limassol district and has thus far killed two people was arson, fire brigade chief Nikos Longinos said on Thursday.

Speaking to CyBC radio, he said eyewitnesses have informed the authorities that the fire was started deliberately at two separate points, 100 metres apart, near the village of Malia.

He also said the first fire engine arrived on the scene within six minutes of the first call to the fire brigade.

More to follow…