The UN Secretary-General’s personal envoy on Cyprus, Maria Angela Holguin said she had a good meeting with Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar on Monday morning, following which she was scheduled to meet with President Nikos Christodoulides at 11am.

“We hope that there will be significant developments in the measures decided in March”, she said, referring to the enlarged meeting on the Cyprus problem held in Geneva in mid-March.

Holguin added that she would work intensively with the negotiators on Tuesday and Wednesday, ahead of the informal five-party expanded meeting on the Cyprus issue, set to take place in New York from July 16 to July 17.

“All this effort that the UN is making is for the well-being of the island and for people to have a better life. We will continue to work – the UN’s commitment is fully in this direction. We hope that the leaders also share this perception”, Holguin said.

As part of her efforts on the Cyprus issue, she had paid visits to Greece, Turkey, the UK, Brussels and Paris in recent months.

During her June visit to Athens, she updated Greek Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis on the developments on the talks, saying that while there had been progress on certain matters, key expectations remained unmet.

Meanwhile, UN special representative and head of the peacekeeping force in Cyprus (Unficyp) Colin Stewart, who is retiring from the United Nations in August, will travel to New York where he will brief the UN Security Council for a last time as part of its regular biannual consultations on the Cyprus issue on July 14.

The expanded meeting follow the Geneva format. It will kick-off with a dinner on the July 16, followed by bilateral talks on the morning of 17 July and a subsequent plenary session.