The Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve), in its role as coordinator of the Enterprise Europe Network Cyprus, will host a women’s business delegation from Lithuania on September 24, 2025.

The event, which will take place at the Keve building in Nicosia on the first floor, is organised in collaboration with the Klaipeda Chamber of Commerce and Industry and aims to strengthen cross-border cooperation and promote women’s entrepreneurship between Cyprus and Lithuania.

The networking initiative will provide an opportunity for entrepreneurs, senior executives, representatives of professional and business associations, and companies interested in expanding or cooperating with Baltic markets to engage directly with Lithuanian business leaders.

Organisations that support entrepreneurship and international relations are also encouraged to participate.

“By attending the event, you will have the opportunity to network with women entrepreneurs from Lithuania, discover possibilities for cooperation and joint business initiatives, exchange experiences and market knowledge, and build solid international partnerships within the European Union,” the organisers said.

The event will begin at 10:00 a.m. and will be conducted in English. A detailed agenda will be sent to all participants in early September.

Participation is free of charge, and those interested are asked to register by September 22, 2025.

The initiative supports the mission of the Enterprise Europe Network to assist small and medium-sized enterprises and women entrepreneurs through internationalisation, innovation, and networking.

The list of participating Lithuanian companies is included at the end of the official circular.

For further information, interested parties can contact the organisers by phone at 22889769, 22889766, or 22889749, or via email at [email protected].