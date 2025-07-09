President Nikos Christodoulides speaking at the 30th anniversary event of the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) emphasised it’s crucial role in the ‘security architecture’ of the Eastern Mediterranean and the EU.

“We are in a region in which we are witnessing ongoing unrest and conflict on a daily basis that have led to the violent displacement of millions of people and an unprecedented humanitarian crisis”, said President Nikos Christodoulides.

He emphasised Cyprus’ geostrategic importance as the easternmost tip of the EU, stressing that the ongoing humanitarian crisis affected not only the countries the region, but Europe itself and highlighted its broader political and socio-economic effects resulting from “uncontrolled irregular migration.”

“And it is precisely for this reason that the EU, recognizing the importance of the JRCC, has invested significantly through various European programs and continues to do so for the continuous upgrading of the centre”, he added.

Christodoulides then went on to stress that the effectiveness of the JRCC’s operations including its 24/7 availability, suitable equipment, and properly trained personnel and crediting the centre for it’s recent operations, including evacuations during regional crises and the coordination of the Amalthea humanitarian aid corridor to Gaza, saying its performance had been recognised beyond national borders.

He added that the Republic, in cooperation with the EU, continued to follow long-term plans to improve rescue capabilities and infrastructure, aiming to strengthen the JRCC’s regional role in providing humanitarian services and promoting stability through practical cooperation with neighbouring countries.

In April, JRCC had been granted a €1.7 million upgrade through the Interior Ministry’s Directorate of European Funds, aimed at enhancing its coastal observation system and improving search and rescue capabilities during migratory flows.

The funding was announced shortly after fatal incident occurred off Cape Greco in March, in which a boat carrying 21 people capsized leaving only two confirmed survivors rescued by the JRCC, with the government facing renewed criticism over its migration policies, including allegations of illegal pushbacks.