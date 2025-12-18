Farmers will arrive at the presidential palace at 10.15am on Thursday, in the framework of European mobilisations, to hand over a resolution protesting the “unprecedented pressure” on the rural world, which is leading to their “eradication”.

Cyprus’ agricultural organisations said the main protest will take place in Brussels, with farmers in EU member states staging their own demonstrations.

“The main reason for the protest is the unprecedented pressure on the primary sector, dependency on imports, the decision to alter the architecture of the Common Agricultural Policy after 2027 with budgetary cuts, red tape procedures and the impact of climate change, which lead with mathematical precision to the eradication of the farming world,” they said.

Agriculture Minister Maria Panayiotou told the Cyprus News Agency on Wednesday that the Cypriot EU presidency’s priority in the first half of 2026 would be to formulate and present to European farmers a strong, just and effective Common Agriculture Policy, which would address real needs and secure a substantive reduction of administrative burden.

Agricultural organisations echoed European counterparts in saying that the European Commission’s proposals were “unacceptable” and “demolish the whole construction established by the Common Agricultural Policy, which is the oldest policy passed by the EU”.

Protestors from all over Cyprus will gather at car parks in Nicosia and at around 10.30am will drive to the presidential palace and the House of Europe to submit resolutions.

In Paphos at 10am, farmers will drive their tractors to the road leading to Timi near the exit to the airport and will remain there.