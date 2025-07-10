A man was rescued from a fishing boat off the coast of Akamas on Thursday afternoon.

According to the joint rescue coordination centre (JRCC), the ‘Nearchos’ rescue plan was enacted at around 4.20pm, with the boat located around 12 nautical miles north of the Akamas cape.

A police boat was mobilised to ferry the man to shore, where he was transferred to an ambulance and taken to the Paphos general hospital for further treatment.

The exact reason behind his rescue was not disclosed.