Compensation payouts to the victims of last week’s wildfires have already begun, the government said on Thursday.

In a post on X, Interior Minister Constantinos Ioannou said that already €122,000 has been paid out to 15 households.

“The effort is ongoing to disburse the moneys to all beneficiaries within the next week,” he added.

In a separate statement, the interior ministry likewise said that one-off payouts for immediate relief have started.

The amounts should be available in people’s bank accounts by Friday. The aim was to make the compensation payouts to all by next week.

Persons who do not already hold an account with the Financial Information and Management Accounting System (FIMAS), should obtain a compensation application form from their local community authorities. Once they fill out the form, they should attach an IBAN certificate with their bank account details.

The ministry also said that in the coming days Limassol district officers will be personally visiting the affected communities and holding meetings with locals, explaining to them the relief measures recently announced by the cabinet.

The first scheduled meetings will take place on Friday at the villages of Kivides and Ayios Amvrosios. Another such meeting will be held at Vouni on Saturday.

Accompanying the district officers will be members of Civil Defence to record any new needs by residents.

Visits to other affected communities will be announced in the coming days.

Officials recording the damage since the fire found 440 damaged houses, of which 211 were completely destroyed. Furthermore, 81 warehouses, 19 businesses and 101 vehicles were lost in the fire. The number may rise if further requests for compensation are submitted.

The affected communities are Omodos, Arsos, Kilani, Vasa Kilaniou, Vouni, Sylikou, Malia, Lania, Lofou, Ayios Therapon, Ayios Ambrosios, Kisousa, Pachna, Kato Kivides, Pano Kivides, Souni-Zanakia, Alassa, Monagri, Pera Pedi, Kouka, Potamiou, Sotira and Ypsonas.

Earlier, the interior minister announced that all families whose homes were completely destroyed would be receiving €10,000 to cover basic needs, as well as an extra €2,000 for each dependent child. For example, a family with three dependent children will immediately receive €16,000.

Families whose homes were partially damaged will receive €5,000 for basic needs and an extra €1,000 for each dependent child. A family with two dependent children will receive €7,000.